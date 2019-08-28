PCB announces panel for Pakistan team management’s interview process

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced a five-member panel to interview the candidates for the roles of Pakistan cricket team’s player support personnel.

According to a statement issued by the Board, the panel comprises of former captain and the longest serving Pakistan team manager and coach Intikhab Alam, former international cricketer and one of the most respected commentators Bazid Khan, member Board of Governors Asad Ali Khan, Chief Executive, PCB Wasim Khan and Director International Cricket Zakir Khan.