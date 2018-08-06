PCB announces list of centrally contracted players

LAHORE, Aug 06 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Monday announced the list of 33 centrally contracted players for the 2018-19 season.

“The Central Contracts Selection Committee comprising Director Cricket Operations Haroon Rashid, National Chief Selector Inzamam Ul Haq and Director Academies Mudassar Nazar, had recommended and Chairman PCB Najam Sethi approved the attached list of players listed with categories,” said

a spokesman for the PCB here.

The 2017-18 Financial Year marked the conclusion of a 3 year financial formula agreed between PCB and its Players. In concert with Players’ Representatives Captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Senior Player Shoaib Malik, PCB is pleased to inform that it has reached a fresh 3 Year Financial Remuneration Agreement with its players, he added.

In the New Central Contracts PCB has raised the Monthly Remuneration for each of its categories ranging between 25-30%, and has also increased its Players Match Fees by 20% across categories.

An agreed upon increase will also be given to the players in years two and 3 of the new agreement.

A New Category, ‘E’ has been added to the Central Contracts to recognize performers on the Domestic Circuit as well as to encourage the continuing development of emerging cricketers from the Junior Cricket Level.

(A category) Azhar Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmad, Yasir Shah, Babar Azam, Muhammad Amir.

(B category) Muhammad Hafeez, Faheen Ashraf, Asad Shafiq, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan.

(C category), Muhammad Abbas, Wahab Riaz, Junaid, Khan, Haris Sohail Imamul Haq, Muhammad Nawaz, Usman Khan, Shaan Masood, Imad Wasim.

(D category), Rumman Raees, Asif Ali, Rahat Ali, Usman Salahuddin, Hussain Talat.

(E category), Bilal Asif, Saad Ali, Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan, Umaid Asif, Hamza.