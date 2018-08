PCB announces itineraries of Australia, New Zealand, England Lions & New Zealand tours

LAHORE, Aug 28 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the schedule for Australia, New Zealand, New Zealand A and England Lions team Tour to Pakistan 2018, played at the neutral venue

in United Arab Emirates.

The Australia series comprises of 2 Test Matches and 3 T-20I matches. The New Zealand series comprises of 3 Test Matches, 3 ODIs and 3 T-20I matches. The New Zealand A series comprises of 2 Four Day , 3 One Day and 3 T-20 matches. The England Lions series comprises of 1 Four Day , 5 One Day and 2 T-20 matches, said a spokesman for the PCB here.

Australia tour to Pakistan in UAE 29 Sep – 2 Oct , 4-day 4-day match, Australia vs Pakistan (1st class games, ICC academy Dubai

7 October – 11 October, 1st Test Match – Australia vs Pakistan, Dubai International Stadium

16 October – 20 October, 2nd Test Match – Australia vs Pakistan,

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

24 October, 1st T20I – Australia vs Pakistan, Sheikh Zayed Stadium,

Abu Dhabi

26 October, 2nd T20I – Australia vs Pakistan, Dubai International Stadium

28 October, 3rd T20I – Australia vs Pakistan, Dubai International Stadium New Zealand tour to Pakistan in UAE

31 October, 1st T20I – New Zealand vs Pakistan, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

2 November, 2nd T20I – New Zealand vs Pakistan, Dubai International Stadium

4 November, 3rd T20I – New Zealand vs Pakistan, Dubai International Stadium

7 November, 1st ODI – New Zealand vs Pakistan, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

9 November, 2nd ODI – New Zealand vs Pakistan, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

11 November, 3rd ODI – New Zealand vs Pakistan, Dubai International Stadium

16 November – 20 November, 1st Test Match – New Zealand vs Pakistan, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

24 November – 28 November, 2nd Test Match – New Zealand vs Pakistan, Dubai International Stadium

3 December – 7 December, 3rd Test Match – New Zealand vs Pakistan, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

New Zealand A Tour to Pakistan A in UAE

12 October, 1st T20 – New Zealand A vs Pakistan A, ICC Academy, Dubai

15 October, 2nd T20 – New Zealand A vs Pakistan A, CC Academy, Dubai

17 October, 3rd T20 – New Zealand A vs Pakistan A, ICC Academy, Dubai

21 October, 1st One Day – New Zealand A vs Pakistan A, Nursery Oval, Abu Dhabi

24 October, 2nd One Day – New Zealand A vs Pakistan A, Nursery Oval, Abu Dhabi

26 October, 3rd One Day – New Zealand A vs Pakistan A, Nursery Oval, Abu Dhabi

30 October – 2 November, 1st 4 Day Game – New Zealand A vs Pakistan A, ICC Academy, Dubai

6 November – 9 November, 2nd 4 Day Game – New Zealand A vs Pakistan A, Nursery Oval, Abu Dhabi

England Lions Tour to Pakistan A in UAE

18 November – 21 November, 4 Day Game – England Lions vs Pakistan A, Nursery Oval, Abu Dhabi

25 November, 1st One Day – England Lions vs Pakistan A, ICC Academy, Dubai

27 November, 2nd One Day – England Lions vs Pakistan A, ICC Academy, Dubai

30 November, 3rd One Day – England Lions vs Pakistan A, Nursery Oval, Abu Dhabi

2 December, 4th One Day – England Lions vs Pakistan A, Nursery Oval, Abu Dhabi

5 December, 5th One Day – England Lions vs Pakistan A, Dubai

7 December 1st T20 – England Lions vs Pakistan A, Nursery Oval, Abu Dhabi

8 December, 2nd T20 – England Lions vs Pakistan A, Nursery Oval, Abu Dhabi