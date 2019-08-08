PCB announces incentivised contracts to 19 cricketers

LAHORE, Aug 08 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) here on Thursday announced handing out better-paying year-long central contracts to 19 cricketers.

However, the number has been cut down from 33 to increase competition amongst the players, the board sources say.

Pakistan play 42 days of cricket till the time these contracts expire i.e. 31 July 2020. A four-man committee, including Wasim Khan (managing director), Zakir Khan (director international cricket), Haroon Rashid (director domestic cricket), and Mudassar Nazar (director academies), with the inputs from head coach Mickey Arthur, whose contract expires on 15 August, jotted down the 19 names considering their upcoming on-field commitments.