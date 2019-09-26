PCB announces broadcast plans for Pak-Lanka cricket series

LAHORE, Sep 26 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced broadcast plans and commentary panel for the historic Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka series which kicks off on Friday in Karachi with the first of the three One-Day International match series.

The live action will be available to cricket fans across the globe. The three ODIs in Karachi and the three T20Is in Lahore will be broadcast on Sony Ten (Indian sub-continent), Ten Cricket (Singapore, Hong Kong, Middle East and Northbound Africa and Caribbean), Astro (Malaysia), Willow (USA), Sony UK (UK and Europe) Fox (Australia), DAZN (Canada) and Super Sports (Sub Saharan Africa including South Africa), said a spokesman of the PCB here.