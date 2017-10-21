PCB and ICC to probe spot-fixing offer to Sarfraz

LAHORE, Oct 21 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Najam

Sethi said on Saturday that the PCB and the International Cricket

Council (ICC) are jointly probing the matter of spot-fixing offer to

Pakistan cricket captain, Sarfraz Ahmad, before the second one day international against Sri Lanka in Sharjah.

“A spot fixer contacted one of the players of the team (Sarfraz),

who reported the matter to the Anti-Corruption Unit of the PCB,”

he said here.

According to sources in the PCB, the Anti-Corruption Unit will interview Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmad, players and the team

management on Saturday night to get more details on the incident.

According to details, an individual named Irfan, an employee

of Sharjah Cricket Stadium approached Sarfraz Ahmad and offered him

for spot fixing (bowling changes), which the national captain reported

to the anti-corruption unit. It has been reported that Irfan look after the ground affairs of Sharjah cricket stadium.

“The ICC will be probing the matter and Pakistan team has been asked to stay away from irrelevant people during their stay in UAE,” said the sources.

“Sarfraz also spoke with the PBC Anti-Corruption Unit head Col (retd) Muhammad Azam and narrated the whole incident to him,” they said adding

“Sarfraz acted sensibly and reported the matter to the anti-corruption unit the very next day of happening of the incident.”