LAHORE, May 13 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board on the request forwarded by the Team Management has allowed Ahmed Shehzad to
return home from West Indies tour.
“Ahmed Shehzad had made a request to the team management to return home from the ongoing tour after his mother’s illness and birth of his first child”, said a spokesman of PCB here on Friday.
The opening batsman will now join the team in England.
PCB allows Ahmad Shahzad to return home
