PC-II prepared for extension of Polyclinic Hospital: Senate informed

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration

and Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Friday informed the Senate that PC-II amounting to Rs 47.896 million for extension of Polyclinic Hospital had been prepared which would be presented in the next meeting of Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP).

In a written reply in the House, the minister said that Rs 100 million

were allocated to the project during current financial year but the same had to be surrendered due to non-approval of PC-II.

To a question, the minister said that Capital Development Authority

(CDA) has not allotted any commercial plot to the foreigners during the period from 2014 to 2016.

He said there were 15 underpasses and four flyovers constructed in

Islamabad by Capital Development Authority and all flyovers and underpasses were operational and in satisfactory condition.

Tariq Fazal said that different formations of CDA look after such works

including market and road maintenance, structure directorate and civil engineering lab for necessary maintenance.

He said the routine repair and maintenance of flyovers and underpasses

was done when and where required.

No separate allocation for every flyover and underpass was made, he

added.