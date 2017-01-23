PC-1 submitted to equip 0.1 mln youth with technical skills during 2017-18

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): A PC-1 for Prime Minister Youth
Skill Development Programme (PMYSDP) (Phase-IV) has been submitted
to Ministry of Education and Professional Training to equip 0.1
million individuals with technical hands-on skills during year 2017-
18.
During Phase-lV, the authorities have planned two batches
of 50,000 each.
National Vocational and Technical Training
Commission (NAVTTC) and National Training Bureau (NTB) would
equip the youth with technical hands-on skills during the period
to run local and international industrial machinery and also to be
part of national economy.
Official sources on Monday said apart from construction
sector, human resource is also being prepared in agriculture,
health/paramedics, business & Information Technology (IT),
hospitality & tourism, media related trades and fashion & beauty.
The manufacturing industry includes textile (home textile
fabrics, garments, knitwear & hosiery), sports goods, leather goods,
glass ceramics & pottery and surgical instruments manufacturing.
The sources said present government has taken numerous steps
for development of Human Resource through provision of technical
hands-on skills to individuals across the country. NAVTTC is
entrusted to execute two (02) skill development programmes to
develop potential human resource i.e. Prime Minister’s Hunarmand
Pakistan Programme & Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development
Programme.
NAVTTC had specifically designed Prime Minister’s Hunarmand
Pakistan (PSDP) programme to ensure appropriate access of
inhabitants of less developed areas for skill development.
Under this programme priority is given to less developed areas
while allocating funds/seats. In line with directions of government,
NAVTTC is primarily focused to prepare skilled human resource for
National Mega projects like China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)
and other energy related project.
CPEC is expected to generate around 2 (two) million jobs for skilled human resource and NAVTTC is utilizing all its efforts to generate competent manpower in construction sector.
The prime focus of this programme is low educated and
unskilled youth of the country to convert them into valuable human
resource.
As per details, three (03) batches of this programme have been
successfully completed, targeting the provision of hands-on skills
in marketable trades to 25,000 youth in each batch.
NAVTTC is mandated and also focused on quality of training
related to human resource development through its Skill Development
Programs i.e. Competency Based Trainings.
Accreditation & Certification, Piloting of Apprenticeship
Reforms, Job Placement & Career Counseling, National Vocational
Qualification Framework (RPL & RCC) and strengthening Public Private
Partnership to bridge demand & supply gap.
NAVTTC has a strong coordination /liaison with provincial
governments, Chambers of Commerce & Industries etc and it takes all
provincial stakeholders (public & private) onboard at planning and
execution stage of the project to cater geographic skill demands.
The sources said Pakistan Manpower Institute (PMI), an
attached department of Ministry of Federal Education and
Professional Training, is also imparting training in field of Human
Resource Planning & Human Resource Development to officers and
executives from public and private sector organizations and to
conduct related research.
Since its inception, Pakistan Manpower Institute has
conducted 519 Training Programmes and trained 18,112 participants
from entire country.
