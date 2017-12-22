PBSA’s programme to mark quaid’s birth anniversary

KARACHI, Dec 22 (APP):The programme `Hamara Quaid’

commenced here on Friday in commemoration of the oath-taking by the Founder of Pakistan as Chief Scout on December 22, 1947.

The Pakistan Boy Scouts Association (PBSA) has chalked out

an elaborate programme in this connection.

The scouts reiterated the `Scout Promise’ of the Quaid. A

message by Quaid-i-Azam for the scouts at time was also read out on the occasion.

This serves as the guiding principle for the scouts in the

country.

The programme in connection with the 141 birth anniversary of

Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was chalked out in collaboration with the Sindh Boy Scouts Association (SBSA).

A senior official of PBSA said here on Friday that the boy

scouts drawn from various areas of the country on Friday visited

the Sindh Madressahtul Islam, the alma mater of Quaid-i-Azam.

On Saturday, the scouts would undertake a visit of the

historic city of Thatta and Makli.

They will also visit Quaid-i-Azam House, Wazir Mansion,

Mohatta palace besides a sea cruise.

On December 25, they will visit the mausoleum of Quaid-i-

Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the Founder of Pakistan

on his 141 birth anniversary. A cultural programme would be

organized in the evening at the auditorium of SBSA.