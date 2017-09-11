PBSA to be provided a hall for Snooker Academy in PSB Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): The Pakistan Billiards and Snooker
Association (PBSA) would be provided a hall in Pakistan Sports Board
(PSB) National Training Centre Karachi for the establishment of
Snooker Academy.
PBSA President Munawwar Hussain Shaikh held a meeting with
Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Mian Riaz Hussain
Pirzada on Monday here at his office in which matter related to the
game were discussed, said a press release issued here.
Munawar also discussed the establishment of a Snooker Academy,
in the premises of the National Training Centre for which the
minister agreed to provide a suitable hall with required standard
playing conditions for the establishment of the Snooker Academy.
PSB Director General Dr. Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera who was also
present in the meeting assured that he would visit Karachi soon in
this regard and finalize the details regarding the Snooker Academy.
The pending issue of the release of Cash Award to the Pakistan
Snooker Players, who had performed brilliantly and won Medals for
the country were also discussed in the meeting.
The minister informed that he has already sent proposal for
the release of the cash awards to the Ministry for the players.
Pirzada assumed PBSA that as soon as the recommendation is received
from PSB the cash awards will be released to the players.
The PBSA President also presented a proposed Annual Medal
Tally Sheet, prepared by the Association, for the snooker players
for winning medals in International snooker competitions. The
minister assured that the proposed Medal Tally Sheet would be given
due consideration by the Ministry and PSB.
