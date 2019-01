ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP):Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) was striving hard to uplift the suppressed segment of society without caring about their cast, creed or religious affiliation, said Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi. Addressing a financial assistance’s cheque distribution ceremony among the deserving persons of Sikh community at Nankana Sahib, he lauded the contribution of non-Muslim community in country’s economy.