PBM sets up 35 sweet homes to cater orphan children: NA told

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed Thursday said Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has set

up 35 Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSH) so far to cater orphan children

across the country including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the question hour in the National Assembly, he said

that each centre of the PSH has accommodated one hundred orphan

children.

He said that orphan children are kept in home-like environment

with the provision of boarding facility, food and clothing.

Sheikh Aftab said that orphan children are also being provided

quality education in private schools.

The minister said PBM is running number of the projects for

the welfare of the poor segment of society. The projects included

Individual Financial Assistance (IFA), PSH, Children Support

Programme (CSP), Pakistan Great Homes, Civil Society Wing and

Thalassemia Centre, he added.

To another question, the minister said the commercial audit

of Printing Corporation of Pakistan Press (PCP) was carried out

by the officers of the Audit General of Pakistan.

Sheikh Aftab said the commercial audit of PCP has not been

conducted since 2013-14, which is expected to be carried out in

the current financial year.