PBM empowers provincial directorates to provide prompt relief to deserving: MD

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) had empowered its provincial directorates to provide prompt relief to poorest of the poor segment of society at their doorsteps, Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi said Wednesday.

The Managing Director PBM briefed Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abudal Hafeez Sheikh about organization’s relief activities for the vulnerable populace of the country.

The MD also informed the adviser about the organization’s budget allocation with respect to the population and poverty ratio of those districts which had been ignored in the past, said a press release.

Buppi underlined the initiatives to make the organization accessible to the beneficiaries of less developed and remote areas.

Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh admired the proactive initiatives for reducing the poverty in Pakistan.

Agreeing the proposals of the Managing Director for opening the PBM’s Assignment Accounts to Regional Level and transfer of funds on Quarterly basis, the Adviser assured for the implementation.