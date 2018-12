ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (APP):The Pakistan Bait-UL-Mal (PBM) was adopting special measures for the betterment and welfare of people with disabilities across the country and PBM has distributed 55,000 wheelchairs, 5000 artificial limbs to deserving special persons during last 10 years, Managing Director Pakistan Bait-UL Mal Aun Abbas Bappi said.