PBF not serious to promote badminton: Raziuddin

ISLAMABAD, July 31 (APP): International badminton coach
Raziuddin Ahmad Monday said Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) is
least bothered about promotion of the game saying there is immense
talent in the country which needs to be brought to fore.
Talking to APP, Raziuddin said recently Pakistan senior team
(male and female) badly collapsed in the qualifying round of
Malaysian International Series held at Kuala Lumpur in July. “Only
Murad Ali made it to the 2nd round and lost.”
Razi said authorities running badminton in the country are not
serious about the game therefore, I decided to step forward to bring
out genuine talent to fore.
“Recently I visited Southern Punjab where more than 300 boys
of aging 12 to 18 years appeared in trials from Vehari, Mailsi,
Boraywala, Kehrore Pakka, Liaqat Pur, Ali Pur, Chenab Nagar,
Chishtian, Mandi Sadiq Gunj, Donga Bonga and Bahawalnagar.”
Razi who is running his own Badminton Academy (RBA) in
Rawalpindi said none from the PBF has ever focused to these areas of
Southern Punjab.
“As many as 40 shortlisted players and local coaches would be
called at Razi Badminton Academy in the second week of September for
advance training and skills improvement,” he said.
RBA coordinators Imran Khan Maani (Liaqatpur) and Raashid Awan
(Bahawalnagar) also expressed that the tour of Raziuddin would prove
to be a gateway for the development of badminton in Southern Punjab.
“We were playing orthodox badminton. Our boys and local sports
community took great interest in the wonderful tips given by
Raziuddin about racket grip (fore & back hand) with the latest
“Balloon Technology” introduced by Badminton World Federation
(BWF),” they said.
