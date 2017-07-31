PBF not serious to promote badminton: Raziuddin

ISLAMABAD, July 31 (APP): International badminton coach

Raziuddin Ahmad Monday said Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) is

least bothered about promotion of the game saying there is immense

talent in the country which needs to be brought to fore.

Talking to APP, Raziuddin said recently Pakistan senior team

(male and female) badly collapsed in the qualifying round of

Malaysian International Series held at Kuala Lumpur in July. “Only

Murad Ali made it to the 2nd round and lost.”

Razi said authorities running badminton in the country are not

serious about the game therefore, I decided to step forward to bring

out genuine talent to fore.

“Recently I visited Southern Punjab where more than 300 boys

of aging 12 to 18 years appeared in trials from Vehari, Mailsi,

Boraywala, Kehrore Pakka, Liaqat Pur, Ali Pur, Chenab Nagar,

Chishtian, Mandi Sadiq Gunj, Donga Bonga and Bahawalnagar.”

Razi who is running his own Badminton Academy (RBA) in

Rawalpindi said none from the PBF has ever focused to these areas of

Southern Punjab.

“As many as 40 shortlisted players and local coaches would be

called at Razi Badminton Academy in the second week of September for

advance training and skills improvement,” he said.

RBA coordinators Imran Khan Maani (Liaqatpur) and Raashid Awan

(Bahawalnagar) also expressed that the tour of Raziuddin would prove

to be a gateway for the development of badminton in Southern Punjab.

“We were playing orthodox badminton. Our boys and local sports

community took great interest in the wonderful tips given by

Raziuddin about racket grip (fore & back hand) with the latest

“Balloon Technology” introduced by Badminton World Federation

(BWF),” they said.