ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (APP):The under-funded Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) was looking for sponsorship to hold the US 10,000 International Series Badminton Tournament in a befitting manner.

“A total of Rs four million was required to host the International Series in a befitting manner and we would hopefully manage the required expenditures with the help of sponsors. The federation was fully committed to promote badminton in the country,” PBF Secretary, Wajid Ali Chaudhry told APP on Wednesday.