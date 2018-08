PBF announces national ranking of boxers

LAHORE, Aug 01 (APP):Pakistan Boxing Federation Wednesday announced the ranking of National men and women Pugilists in accordance with their performance at National Boxing Championships held earlier this year.

“The ranking will help us in selecting teams based on boxers showing in national events to represent the country in international events abroad,” said a spokesman of PBF while talking to APP here.

Following is the ranking of players in different weight categories from number one to six position.

Men’s Light Fly 49 Kg , Muhibullah – WAPDA , Daud Khan , Navy , Muhammad Naeem, Punjab, Mehroz Ali, PAF , Muhammad Saeed , Army, Eid Ullah ,KP, Men’s Fly 52 Kg , Syed Muhammad Asif , Army , Ameer Hamza ,WAPDA, Inam Ullah ,AJK , Noor Ali – Railways , Hamid Hussain, Sindh , Bashir Ahmed ,Police ,Men’s Bantam 56 Kg, Muhammad Raza, Army , Naqeeb Ullah ,WAPDA , Amir Khan , Navy , Afzal Rehman , K Electric , Muhib Ullah ,Police, Shair Baz , Railways. Men’s Light 60 Kg, Ali Ahmed, WAPDA ,Ibrahim ,Army , ,Naimat Ullah, PAF , Mohibullah ,Balochistan ,Sheraz, Navy, Gul Muhammad ,Police . Men’s Light Walter 64 Kg , Suleman Baloch , Army ,Adnan Hussain ,PAF , Aamir Masood ,KP ,Sardar Muhammad ,WAPDA, Qadir Khan , Navy , Hamza Khan, Gilgit-Baltistan .Men’s Walter Weight 69 Kg , Gulzaib – Army , Aamir Khan ,WAPDA 3, Faraz Ahmed ,Sindh , Ehsan ullah ,Punjab , Munir Ahmed ,Navy ,Muhammad Amjad,PAF ,Men’s Middle Weight 75 Kg , Zulqarnain , Army, Tanveer Ahmed ,Navy , Arshad Hussain ,PAF ,Javed Akhtar , Railways , Afzal Khan ,Punjab ,Faisal Khan ,K Electric ,Men’s Light Heavy Weight 81 Kg, Awais Ali , Army , Naeem Khan ,PAF , Naimat Ullah , WAPDA , Hamza Butt , Punjab , Noor Ullah, Railways , Jamal Shah ,Balochistan, Men’s Heavy Weight 91 Kg , Ahmed Ali , Army , ,Ghulam Shabbir ,Railways, Mahmood ul Hasan ,PAF ,Usman Ghani , FATA 5. Muhammad Amin ,Police , Sana Ullah ,WAPDA, Men’s Super Heavy Weight + 91 Kg , WAPDA , Waqar Ahmed ,Army ,Mirza Azam – PAF ,Hafeez Ullah , Punjab , Habib Ullah , Balochistan , Yasir Jameel ,Sindh.

Women’s Fly Weight 48-51 Kg ,Razia Bano – Sindh ,Khushleen Bano , Punjab ,Tayyaba Bano , Islamabad ,Safeena Noor , KP , Rabia Bibi – Balochistan, Khula Athar , K Electric, Women’s Light Weight 57-60 Kg, Rukhsana Parveen ,Punjab ,Memona Bibim, Balochistan , Ammara , AJK , Iqra Khan ,Islamabad , Marina ,Sindh ,Bushra ,KP, Women’s Middle Weight 69 -75 Kg , Arzoo Ashraf ,Punjab, Sofia Javed , KP ,Sadiqa , Balochistan, Ruqia Bibi .

“PBF is planning to organise an Open Ranking Tournament of Boxing to allow pugilists to participate in the event to determine their rankings for future national and international events in the third quarter of this year as a permanent feature of National Boxing activities,” he said.