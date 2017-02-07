PBCC hopeful of Pak-India final in World Blind T20

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP): Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC)

is hoping to see a Pakistan-India final in the World Blind Twenty20

being played in India.

Talking to APP, PBCC Secretary, Bilal Satti said Pakistan

blind cricket team has moved into the semi finals of the World Blind

Twenty20 ongoing in India.

“Pakistan will be playing against Sri Lanka in the semi final while

India will take on England in the other semi. The semi finals will

be played on February 10 and 11,” he said.

Satti said he is hoping to see a Pakistan-India final in the

mega event.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan also reached the final

of the first World Blind T20 but lost to India.

Pakistan has won six consecutive matches in the mega event so

far. Pakistan beat New Zealand by ten wickets in the first match.

Pakistan thrashed England by 97 runs in their second match.

Pakistan sealed a victory over India by seven wickets in their third match. Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets in their fourth match.

Pakistan recorded a ten-wicket triumph over Nepal in their fifth

match and Pakistan axed South Africa by nine wickets in their sixth

match.