PBCC gives deadline to India for confirmation of tour

ISLAMABAD, Aug 05 (APP):Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has given a deadline of August 31 to its Indian counterpart to confirm their tour to Pakistan in November for a bilateral series.

Talking to APP, PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said he had a meeting with his Indian counterpart Mahantesh G.K in Dubai during the Blind Cricket World Cup earlier this year in which they had an agreement that the Indian team will tour Pakistan in November for a series.

“Mahantesh assured us that their team would tour Pakistan this year. We have given a deadline of August 31 to Indian Blind Cricket Council (IBCC) to confirm us regarding their tour,” he said.

He said if due to some reason India fails to tour Pakistan than we will play a series with England in UAE in November.

“Prior to this Indian team has toured Pakistan in 2004, 2011 and 2014,” he said and added Pakistan will also not be participating in any of Indian blind cricket activity if they fail to tour Pakistan.

Speaking about the national players, he said central contracts will be announced for players on August 10. “A total of 17 players will be awarded central contracts in three categories including B1, B2 and B3,” he said.