PBCC demands Rs 28 mln annual budget from PCB

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP):Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) wants an increase in its annual budget for fiscal year 2019-20 which has not been raised since 9 years, making it difficult to handle the game’s growing expenditures.

Talking to APP, PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah, said the current PBCC budget is Rs 16.5 million which has not been increased since 9 years.

“We had a meeting with PCB director Haroon Rasheed and Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination’s (IPC) Naseer Ullah on Wednesday in which we had given them the proposal for raising the budget to Rs 28 million,” he said.