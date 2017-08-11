PBCC award central contracts to 17 players

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council
(PBCC) Friday awarded central contracts in three categories to 17
players for a period of six months.
According to PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah the central
contracts have been awarded for a term of six months from July 2017
to December 2017.
The players included in three categories would get Category A
(Rs 12,000 per month), Category B (Rs 10,000 per month) and Category
C (Rs 9,000 per month).
The 17 players include Category A (Nisar Ali, Badar Munir,
Anees Javed); Category B: (Riasat Khan, Haroon Khan, Muhammad
Jameel); Category C: (Mohsin Khan, Sajid Nawaz, Zafar Iqbal, Israr
Hassan, Amir Ashfaq, Mati Ullah, Yasir Malik, Kamran Akhter, Naeem
Ullah, Muhammad Arslan, Muhammad Rashid).

