PBBC welcomes PM Imran’s call for donation to curb COVID-19

LONDON, Apr 14 (APP):Pakistan British Business Council (PBBC) Tuesday welcomed, endorsed and supported Prime Minister Imran Khan’s request to all overseas Pakistanis including British Pakistanis, to step forward and to donate generously to the coronavirus relief fund which would assist in mitigating the impact of the disease and thereby mitigating the sufferings in Pakistan.

PBBC Chairman Julian Hamilton Barns and Chief Executive Officer Rashid Iqbal, in a statement said the PBBC recognized that Pakistan was, as with many other countries, struggling with the coronavirus pandemic and facing major financial impact to its economy.

“As a result therefore, we welcome, support and endorse the request by Prime Minister Imran Khan to all overseas Pakistanis including British Pakistanis, to step forward and to donate generously to the Coronavirus Relief Fund, which would assist in mitigating the impact of the disease and thereby mitigating the sufferings in Pakistan,” the PBBC leaders said.

The PBBC chairman and CEO further said Pakistani diaspora were known for their generosity and in these difficult times we are sure that the overseas Pakistani diaspora as always would be keen to support the healthcare needs of the Pakistani people particularly those underprivileged families living in poverty.

Accordingly, the PBBC would also encourage its members and contacts in the United Kingdom (UK) and around the world to develop deep into their pockets and to make donations to the coronavirus relief fund via https://e-payment.nbp.com.pk/.

They added that the PBBC in terms of its mandate to develop trade and investment between Pakistan and the UK remained committed to assist the government of Pakistan in meeting its social needs to the people of Pakistan through these difficult times.