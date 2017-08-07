PBBC to be established soon: Envoy

FAISALABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Brazil Ambassador to Pakistan
Mr. Claudio Lins said on Monday that Pakistan-Brazil Business
Council (PBBC) would soon be established to give a quantum
jump to bilateral trade between the two countries.
Addressing a meeting in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce
& Industry (FCCI), he said that honorary consulars of Brazil
in Lahore Hassan Mansha, Umar Farooq of Peshawar and Umar
Jaffar of Jaffar Group, Karachi along with other leading
businessmen were working on it.
He said that after formal inauguration of Pakistan-Brazil
Business Council, a dinner would be arranged in Islamabad
during next few months. He assured that office bearers of
the FCCI would also be invited in the function.
Responding to a question about an honorary consular from
Faisalabad, he requested the President FCCI to nominate at
least two persons so that he could forward the proposal to
his government. He said that preferably these persons should
have already business linkages with Brazil.
Responding to another question about China-Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC), he said that there was no clarity about the
projects being undertaken under the mega infrastructure project.
However, he said that Pakistan needs investment and technology
to upgrade its industrial sector.
He also gave a detailed presentation on Brazilian expertise
in hydro electric and renewable energy resources and said that
Pakistan needs medium dams which could really help your country
to fulfill its energy needs without adding carbon in the already
over saturated environment.
The envoy said that Brazil was meeting its 60 % electricity
needs from hydroelectric projects after China and USA. “The climate
changes have also necessitated the use of safe and green energy”,
he said and added that his country could help Pakistan in this sector.
He said that Pakistan had a well-developed sugar industry which
could also produce Ethanol and Alcohol which could be utilized or
exported as a cheap bio-fuel.
Mr. Lins said that he would visit the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to discuss collaboration between the universities
of the two countries working on the production of cheap and safe
bio-fuel.
He also presented a comprehensive documentary on Pak-Brazil
relations and said that both the countries had many political,
cultural and social similarities which could bring two countries
closer to each other.
He also endorsed the idea of frequent exchange of trade delegations
and assured full cooperation to the proposed delegation of FCCI
in addition to providing them necessary information and guidance.
In his welcome address, President FCCI Engineer Muhammad
Saeed Sheikh said that Pakistan and Brazil had enjoyed extremely
cordial and friendly relations.
“There is a tremendous trade potential between both the countries
and our businessmen attach great importance to their trade relations
with Brazil”, he said and added that Brazil was the 9th largest
economy in the world and the biggest of Latin America but its
trade volume was far less than the available potential.
He further said that in fiscal year 2016 bilateral trade between Pakistan and Brazil stood at US$ 487.61 million. Brazil exported
US$ 451.68 million worth of goods to Pakistan while Pakistan’s
exports stood at only US$ 35.93 million. “Thus the balance of trade
was in favor of Brazil”, he added.
He further said that both the countries were keen to enhance
good relations in the areas of trade, agriculture, defense, tourism
and education.
“Brazil currently meets its 42 percent of energy needs from
renewable sources like wind, solar and coal”, he said and added
that Pakistan could also benefit from Brazil’s in the renewable
energy sector.
He further said that Brazil had also improved its per hector
yield with the assistance of modern technology and double cropping
system. “Pakistan could also modernize its agriculture by enhancing cooperation with Brazil in this sector”, he added.
Later, President FCCI Engineer Muhammad Saeed Sheikh presented
FCCI Shield and Vice President FCCI Engineer Ahmed Hassan presented
two books published by the R&D Section of FCCI to the Brazilian
Ambassador Mr. Claudio Lins.
