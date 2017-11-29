LAHORE, Nov 29 (APP):A meeting was held here on Wednesday
with Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the chair
which held a detailed review of a security plan pertaining to
law and order and arrangements of various religious ceremonies
with regard to Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) in the province.
The meeting decided to officially celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW)
in a befitting manner.
Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the Punjab
government would celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) with full religious
fervor and passion and special ceremonies would be held in
every district of the province.
He directed the officials concerned to arrange special
programmes across the province. He said that
masajid, shrines and other buildings would be illuminated and
directed that the best arrangements be made in that regard.
He also directed to make special arrangements for
cleanliness of streets and bazaars. He said that Naat and Qiraat
competitions along with contests of theses on Seerat-un-Nabi
(Peace Be Upon Him) would be arranged and the best performing
persons would be awarded as well.
While directing to provide the best facilities to people
attending the religious ceremonies and Milad processions, the
chief minister said that foolproof security arrangements should
be ensured at every cost in the province.
The security of Miladun Nabi (SAW) processions be ensured
according to the devised plan and the law enforcement agencies
should remain fully active and alert because there was no other
priority than maintaining peace and protection of life and
property of the people.
Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Manshaullah Butt,
Zaeem Hussain Qadri, Jehangir Khanzada, Spokesman Punjab government
Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, the chief secretary and concerned
officials attended the meeting.
Pb govt to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) with full religious fervor: CM
LAHORE, Nov 29 (APP):A meeting was held here on Wednesday