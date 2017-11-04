Pb govt saved billions of rupees in development projects: CM

LAHORE, Nov 04 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif on Saturday said that development projects launched by
the PML-N government had no parallel in term of speed of
completion and transparency.
The CM said the Punjab government had saved billions of
rupees in development projects and had spent resources with
honesty. He said the PML-N government had set an example of
spending huge funds on public welfare projects, said a handout
issued here.
Talking to a delegation of overseas Pakistanis in London,
CM Shehbaz Sharif said: “We believe in the politics of
hardwork, service, honesty and transparency, and hardwork done
with all-out pure efforts is producing positive results after
over four years”.
He said: “We will come up to the expectations of the public
in future as we had done in the past”. He said corruption had
reduced and transparency had increased in Pakistan, and the
credit went to the PML-N government and international
institutions had endorsed transparency policies of the PML-N
government.
Shehbaz Sharif said the people of Pakistan only wanted
development and progress, and the government of the PML-N did
not believe in the politics of hollow slogans and it had taken
practical measures and for this reason solid steps had been
taken for the welfare and to improve living standards of the
common man.
The CM said he personally monitored progress on development
and public welfare projects and top standard and transparency
in projects had been ensured through the third party audit
system.
He said those who baselessly criticise public welfare
projects were in fact enemies of development and progress. He
said those who were creating impediments to public welfare
projects were unaware of miseries of the common man.
He said those who had got loans worth billions of rupees
write off were talking about corruption. He added politics of
transparency and public service had always defeated politics
of allegations and lies.
