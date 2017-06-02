Pb govt allocates Rs 82b for education

LAHORE, June 2 (APP): The Punjab government giving priority to the education sector allocated Rs 82 billion for the fiscal year 2017-18.

According to the budget documents, Rs 53.36 billion has been allocated under the development programme for school education department, for the completion of 352 ongoing and 758 new schemes.

The major targets/new initiatives envisaged to achieve under School Education Sector for 2017-18 include provision of IT Labs in 1,000 elementary/secondary/higher secondary schools having highest enrolment, provision of 3,000 additional classrooms in primary schools, reconstruction of 1,200 dangerous buildings, provision of buildings for shelterless schools, security cover in schools and teachers training program.

An allocation of Rs 18.034 billion has been made for the higher education.

The amount will be spent on completion of 80 ongoing

schemes and 26 new ones. The major targets/new initiatives

envisaged to achieve under the higher education sector include: establishment of 50 degrees colleges, provision of missing

facilities to 27 colleges, distribution of laptops to

talented students and 124,000 scholarships.

An amount of Rs 1.06 billion has been allocated for special education’s 15 ongoing and 37 new schemes.

An allocation of Rs 1.65 billion has been allocated

for literacy & non formal basic education, out of which

Rs 44 million will be utilised for new schemes and

Rs 1.606 billion for ongoing projects.