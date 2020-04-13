Payment under second category of Ehsaas Programme to begin this week: Dr. Nishtar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP):Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Monday said hopefully the payment process under the second category of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme will start this week.

In a tweet, Dr. Nishtar urged the existing Kafalat beneficiaries, (4.5 million) whose payments have been issued to the designated banks, to receive their payments during the current week.

Those having queries regarding the programme can contact 080026477 from 9:00 am till 5:00 pm, Dr. Sania Nishtar said.

The amount of Rs. 12,000 is being given to the affected people due to lockdown under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme in three categories.

In the first category, Rs. 12,000 per month is being given to the currently enrolled 4.5 million Kafalat beneficiaries over and above the regular cash transfer of Rs. 2000 per month.They will get a lump sum of Rs. 12,000 covering four months.

In the second category, higher eligibility/ poverty threshold is being used to identify four million beneficiaries through the National Socioeconomic Database who will be given this emergency cash amount.

The applicants are sending SMS on 8171 to apply under this category after which their eligibility is identified with the help of socioeconomic survey and other means.

While in the third category, 3.5 million people would be selected at district level to give them cash grant for which the relevant district authorities are preparing lists of beneficiaries.