Patriotic songs echoes across country to celebrate Independence day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP):On the auspicious occasion of Independence Day coming ahead, the national anthem and patriotic songs have started rending the air all across the country including federal capital to celebrate upcoming day of Azadi.

The patriotic songs play a vital role in instilling love for a country in the hearts of citizens.

Every Pakistani loves to listen to national songs thereby boosting the feel of patriotism and the love towards our beloved country.

According to citizens, our homeland is echoed with national songs on special occasions of Azadi Day, the catchy patriotic melodies playing at the every corner of the streets, in rushing vehicles and on screens install inside and outside of the houses, malls and other places, are enough to lift up the passion of patriotism and fervency to serve the homeland.