PAT doing politics on dead bodies for political motives: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP):Minister for Climate Change, Senator Mushahidullah Khan Saturday said Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) and allied political parties were doing politics on dead bodies to achieve their political motives.

PAT chief Tahirul Qadri was not a democratic person and has no concern and links with democracy, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said opposition was hatching conspiracy against the country and democracy while PAT and PTI had created hurdles in the way of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government through protest demonstration and sit-ins.

He said both political parties had tried to delay number of projects launched by former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif despite that he had launched China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Orange Line Train, Metro Bus services, energy projects and constructed motorways and roads network.

He reiterated that opposition parties was playing politics on Model Town incident and questioned to them for not talking about assignation of former Prime Minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Karsaz and Baldiya incidents in which several people loss their precious lives.

Mushahidullah Khan said PAT chief had rejected Justice Baqir Najfi report on Model Town and advised to Qadri now to plead this case in the Supreme Court. He claimed that many cases were already registered against Tahirul Qadri in Pakistan.

Criticizing the politics of former president Asif Ali Zardari, he appreciated Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his utterances in support of democratic system and general elections would conduct on time.

Replying to a question, he said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were enjoying good historical and brotherly relations. Saudi Arabia always supported Pakistan and Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership in difficult time, he added.