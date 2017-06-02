Passport Office in Harnai operational from May 23; Senate told

ISLAMABAD, June 2 (APP): State Minister for Interior Baligh

ur Rehman on Friday informed the Upper House of Parliament that

passport Office in Harnai has been made operational on May 23, 2017.

He stated this while responding to a Calling Attention Notice

about non-functioning of the Passport Office established in Harnai,

District Musakhel which was sponsored by Senators Usman Khan Kakar,

Sardar Azam Khan Musakhel and Gul Bashra.

The State Minister for Interior said the new office was set up

at Harnai and it has been inaugurated by Provincial Minister Abdul

Rahim Ziarat Wal on May 23, 2017.

He said that it has been made operational for the last one week

and people of the area may get benefit from this facility.

Earlier, the Chair did not admit any of three adjournment motions

(AMs) appearing on `Orders of the Day’.

One of the AM was disallowed, other termed out of order while the

last one was dropped due to absence of relevant mover.

Meanwhile, the Chairman Standing Committee on National Health

Services Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi presented report on the

National Health Care Bill, 2017.

The House also passed a motion to extend presentation period of

a report on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill,

2017 for a further period of 60-working days with effect from

June 6, 2017.