Passion of workers for Nawaz Sharif worth seeing: Marvi Memon

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Chairperson Benazir Income Support

Programme Marvi Memon Wednesday said the passion of workers for

their leader Nawaz Sharif was worth seeing and at the time he will

reach Lahore, his popularity will open eyes of the opponents.

Talking to APP during the rally led by former prime minister

Nawaz Sharif at Faizabad, she said the rally was just a start and

the passion of workers of PMLN will touch new heights in coming

hours.

She said the workers of PMLN came to the rally to express

solidarity with their leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The workers invited their leader to travel to Lahore via GT

road, she added.