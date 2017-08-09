ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Chairperson Benazir Income Support
Programme Marvi Memon Wednesday said the passion of workers for
their leader Nawaz Sharif was worth seeing and at the time he will
reach Lahore, his popularity will open eyes of the opponents.
Talking to APP during the rally led by former prime minister
Nawaz Sharif at Faizabad, she said the rally was just a start and
the passion of workers of PMLN will touch new heights in coming
hours.
She said the workers of PMLN came to the rally to express
solidarity with their leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
The workers invited their leader to travel to Lahore via GT
road, she added.
Passion of workers for Nawaz Sharif worth seeing: Marvi Memon
ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Chairperson Benazir Income Support