Passing out parade of 136th PMA Long, other courses held

KAKUL, Oct 14 (APP):Passing out parade of 136th PMA Long Course, Graduate Course 36th, Technical Graduate Course 29th and Integrated Course 55 was held at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) here on Saturday.

The cadets from Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Turkmenistan and Libya were also among the passed out courses, said a press release of Inter-Services Public Relations.

Chief of General Staff (CGS) UK Army General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter, who was the chief guest on the occasion, reviewed the parade and gave awards to distinguished cadets and addressed the parade.

The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Company Senior under Officer Abdul Hanan Mustafa of 136th Long Course.

The President’s Gold Medal went to Company Senior under Officer Muhammad Iqbal of 136th Long Course, the Overseas Gold Medal to Gentleman Cadet Hudayberenov Eresh from Turkmenistan of 136th Long Course, the Chief of Army Staff Cane to Gentleman Cadet Muhammad Arslan Yousaf of Graduate Course 36th and Company Junior under Officer Saad Hamid of Technical Graduate Course 29th and the Commandant’s Cane for the best cadet to Gentleman Cadet Taimoor Azam Khan of Integrated Course 55.

PMA Commandant Major General Abdullah Dogar, was also present on the saluting dais. A large number of senior serving and retired armed forces personnel and parents and relatives of passing out cadets witnessed the parade