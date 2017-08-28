Passing out ceremony of 10th Batch of Police Training held

RAWALPINDI, Aug 28 (APP): Passing out ceremony of 10th Batch of Police Training being run by Pakistan Army was held at Counter Terrorism Complex Quetta Cantt on Monday.

Home Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti was the chief guest on the occasion, says a statement issued here by Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR).

The training was part of capability enhancement programme of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) designed by Pakistan Army to effectively combat terrorism in the country. Â Around 200 security forces personnel from Balochistan Police, Balochistan Constablary and Levies undergone a rigorous training regimen under supervision of Pakistan Army’s instructors.

General Officer Commanding Major General Nadeem Zaki Manj while talking on the occasion emphasised the need of strict adherence of Standing Operating Procedures and urged them to always remain vigilant during discharge of their duty.

Home Minister Balochistan thanked Pakistan Army for its constant support in capacity building of security forces in the province.

Prizes were distributed amongst outstanding students of the course. Constable Abdul Hadi of Balochistan Police was declared Overall Best Trainee and received CM Balochistan Medal, Constable Naqeebullah of Balochistan Constabulary received Inspector General Police Medal, while Constable Asadullah received DG Levies Medal. Whereas Constable Obaidullah of Balochistan Police and Constable Abdul Sammad recieved medals for being outstanding in physical fitness. Constable Ali Reza of Balochitan Police and Constable Basheer Ahmed displayed skills in firing and received medals.

General Officer Commanding Major Abid Latif, IGP Balochistan Ahsan Mehboob and a large number of Army and Police officials attended the ceremony.