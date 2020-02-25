Passengers entering Pakistan to submit health declaration form

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):As per instruction from the health ministry, all passengers entering Pakistan will be required to submit a health declaration form which would include contact details and brief travel history.

According to Ministry of National Health Services, a small amendment is done in the form and the submission of those completed form will be necessary for entering Pakistan. Health declaration card will be distributed amongst all the passengers in plane.

In accordance with the instructions of the government and in view of novel coronavirus outbreak, all passengers have been advised to fill up the form and handover to the health staff in the international arrival lounge.

It added non-compliance will result in denial of entry to the country. The form contains demographic information of passenger, travel history and health status like issue of fever, cough and shortness of breath and these forms are made for easiness of public.