PASSD to establish Khokas, tea shops,newspapers stands,shoe polishing booths on govt owned land

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP):Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division would establish Khokhas, tea shops, newspaper stands, shoe polishing booths on government-owned land to facilitate those below certain poverty line.

According to an official of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, ”The objective of ‘Ehsaas Program’ is to reduce inequality, invest in people, and lift lagging districts.” Adding that program’s premise is grounded in the importance of strengthening institutions, transparency and good governance.