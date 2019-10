ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would soon announced Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships scheme this month.

According to an official of PASSD the Ehsaas has over 130 policies and programmes and this scheme one of them.

The Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships scheme was key initiative of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Higher Education Commission (HEC).