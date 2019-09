ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP):Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) has launched a programme abroad called ‘Pakistan Million Women Mentors’ for women empowerment.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on PASSD Dr Sania Nishtar said Tuesday,” The programme called the Pakistan Million Women Mentors Initiative by the US-Pakistan Women’s Council and it aims to connect a million women and girls in Pakistan with mentors over the next three years”.