PASSD introduces new policy for solution innovation challenge

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP):Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) introduced ‘Capital Funding and Prize Funding’ a new policy for the solutions innovation challenge which would develop value chains and solutions for poverty at scale by identifying private sector partners.

Talking to APP, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr Sania Nishtar Wednesday said,” Two categories of solutions challenges will be developed for the jobs and livelihoods one with public good like effect and others that are specific to Geographic Opportunity Clusters in lagging areas.”