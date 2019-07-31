PASSD establishes ‘safety nets for deserving poor’

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP):Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) established “Safety Nets” for the facilitation of poor segment of the society.

Talking to APP, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr Sania Nishtar Wednesday said that 38.8% of people in Pakistan suffer from poverty in one or other form, and 24.4% do not have enough money to satisfy their basic food and non-food requirements government needs to identify the poor precisely to make government subsidies.