Pashtun musical night enthralls audience at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Balochistan Pashtun musical night has enthralled audience here at Open Air Theatre of National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar was the chief guest on the occasion.

The cultural show was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life. Senator Sardar Azam Khan Musakhel was also present on the occasion.

Renowned artists including Zarsanga, Wahid Achakzai and Hamayun Kakar performed in the musical show and got a big applause from the jam packed Open Air theatre.

Wahid Achakzai said “I really enjoyed my performance here at Lok Virsa, adding that people response was outstanding,” adding that people of Islamabad are knew how to enjoy musical performances. Renowned folk artist Zarsanga presented her famous songs and got a big clapping from the audience.

Senator Muhammad Usman Kakar said that cultural activities are playing very important role in the promotion of culture. He thanked the artists from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He thanked Lok Virsa high ups for promoting cultural heritage of the country.

He said that Lok Virsa was making efforts to promote culture of all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

Sardar Azam Khan Musakhel also lauded the performances and said that it is one of the beautiful musical show for the people residing in Islamabad.