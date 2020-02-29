Partnership between Huddersfield university and Pakistani institutions to protect people from waterborne diseases:Nafees

LONDON, Feb 29 (APP):Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has said that collaboration between University of Huddersfield (UK) with research partners in Pakistan on a Southern Punjab project would not only help the availability of affordable clean drinking water and protect people from water-borne diseases, but also provide them with employment opportunities.

He stated this while launching “Materials Advanced Research Consortium” (MaRc) along with the senior research fellows and faculty members of Huddersfield University (UK) at Pakistan High Commission here on Friday evening.

Lord Qurban Hussain, a large number of British Pakistanis, British friends of Pakistan, diplomats, faculty members of Huddersfield university, senior staff of Pakistan high commission and journalists attended the event.

Prof.David Talor Pro-VC (International) University of Huddersfield School of applied sciences and research,Prof.Micheal Ginger ,Dean School of Applied Science, Prof.Barbara Conway Head of Pharmacy, and Dr.Muhammad Usman Ghori Senior Research fellow of the University spoke on the occasion.

It may be mentioned here that Dr.Muhammad Usman Ghori Senior research fellow of the university will be working with Pakistani officials to bring clean,affordable drinking water to the people of Southern Punjab.

A fresh, clean water supply will be a reality in Pakistan, particularly in South Punjab, following the announcement of an international partnership spearheaded by the Pakistan government, alongside other key stakeholders, and driven by the University of Huddersfield.

The initiative led by Dr.Muhammad Usman Ghori would transform the water supplies into affordable drinking water for the benefit of the people of the region also provide a sustainable option of raw material to fabricate healthcare products.

Speaking on the occasion High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria appreciated the research work was undertaken in South Punjab for provision of clean drinking water by

Dr.Mohammad Usman Ghori .

He said that 1.5 million Pakistani diaspora in the United Kingdom was not only playing an important role in the socioeconomic development of the country but also contributing a lot in the development of Pakistan.

21 British Pakistanis in the UK Parliament were serving the country, he added.

“We are proud of our community in the UK”, he remarked.

He stressed the need for collaboration and strategic partnership between UK and Pakistani universities and research institutions for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

He also urged the University of Huddersfield to establish its campuses in Pakistan so that the students could benefit from quality education.

He expressed the hope that clean drinking water project initiated by Dr.Mohammad Usman Ghori in South Punjab would benefit people of Pakistan and help protect people at grassroots level from water-borne diseases, besides providing them employment opportunities.

He also appreciated the research work on clean drinking water in South Punjab initiated by Dr.Mohammad Usman Ghori on behalf of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Federal Minister Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Nafees Zakaria congratulated Dr.Ghori and his team on their achievement and also expressed gratitude to the university’s leadership.

Dr.Mohammad Usman Gori in his remarks said that the availability of clean

drinking water was a basic human right.

He added that his research work would benefit the people of South Punjab and they would have access to clean drinking water.

He also highlighted various aspects of his research project in water sector of Pakistan.

The other faculty members of the Huddersfield university said that they were

keen to undertake strategic partnership with water research institutions/universities and Pakistan Council of Research in water resources (PCSIR) for provision of affordable clean drinking water to the people of Pakistan.

They appreciated the Pakistan High Commissioner for his support and facilitation in the

process of their research work in water sector of Pakistan.

The Huddersfield Pro-Vice Chancellor (International) Prof.Dave Taylor said that the university was dedicated to developing scientific solution with global impact and improving the quality of life for the people across the world.

Pro.Taylor said “Our researchers like Dr.Ghori have been inspired to further their education, widen their experience and dedicate their careers to helping others.I wish him and his partners every success for the future”.