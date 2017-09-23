Participants of PN Maritime moot visit PN installations

KARACHI, Sept 23 (APP): Pakistan Navy is conducting the
premier Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW) on the theme `Secure
Seas- Prosperous Pakistan’ at the PN War College, Lahore.
Two weeks duration MARSEW, commenced on September 11 with an
aim to create maritime awareness, enlighten the participants on
vast maritime potential of Pakistan and its significance for
overall economic growth of the country, said a PN statement here on Saturday.
Stretched over two weeks, Maritime Security Workshop
comprised one week on-campus activities and one week visits of
Pakistan Navy installations and units at Karachi, Creeks and
Coastal areas and other National Maritime Installations / Setups.
The second phase commenced on September 18. The participants
of the delegation included members of Senate, National Assembly,
Provinces, Media, Educationists and Bureaucrats.
In Karachi, the delegation visited Fleet Headquarters,
Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works
(KS&EW), HQ Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Karachi
Port Trust (KPT), Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC)
and Sindh Fisheries Department.
A comprehensive briefing was given to the delegation on the
emerging contemporary challenges in the region and Pakistan
Navy’s role in safeguarding the country’s maritime interests and
roles of various PN Commands.
The participants were briefed on the ship & submarine repair
capabilities and indigenization programmes of Pakistan Navy.
The delegation also boarded Pakistan Navy ships and
witnessed sea based exercises off Karachi Coast.
Later, a visit of forward bases of Pakistan Navy in Creeks
area was also arranged for the delegation where Commander Pak
Marines gave a detailed briefing on strategic and economic
importance of the area, prevailing challenges and roles of Pak
Marines.
Later, the delegation had a trip to the creeks area on PN
Hovercraft.
Upon arrival at coastal areas, the delegation undertook a
detailed visit of Jinnah Naval Base Ormara, where they were
briefed on various developmental projects of the Base.
The delegation was briefed on the nation building
initiatives along the Makran coast and PN efforts aimed at
socio-economic uplift of Baloch populace along the coastal belt.
During the visit of Cadet College Ormara, the delegation
members were apprised of the facilities being provided by
Pakistan Navy to the cadets and college’s planned developments so
as to make it a premier training institution on the Makran coast.
The members of delegation also visited to 100 bed Pakistan
Navy Hospital PNS Darman Jah and they were apprised that PN is
extending free medical facilities to the locals and coastal
community.
In the last leg of the visit, participants of Maritime
Security Workshop visited Gwadar Port.
The delegation was briefed about the importance of the port
for the CPEC project and the effective measures PN has taken for
the Maritime components of CPEC project including security of the
port and its seaward approaches.
The participants of the delegation expressed satisfaction
over PN’s operational preparedness, of CPEC and Gwadar port
projects and nation building efforts and highly lauded PN’s
strenuous efforts and initiatives for safeguarding the maritime
interests of Pakistan.
The delegation also visited Naval Headquarters Islamabad and
was briefed on PN roles and tasks in safeguarding the sea
frontiers of Pakistan.
The two weeks Maritime Security Workshop will culminate at
Pakistan Navy War College on September 25, the PN statement
further pointed out.
