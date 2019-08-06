Parliament’s unanimous resolution to reflect aspirations of 220 million Pakistanis: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Tuesday that entire nation was united on the issue of Kashmir and the Parliament would adopt a unanimous resolution, which would reflect the aspirations of over 220 million Pakistanis.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was effectively fighting the case of Kashmir at international level to counter Indian action and he had contacted several international leaders to discuss the situation.