Parliament’s first-ever teleprompter speech made as President Alvi addresses joint session

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP):Despite the opposition’s hullabaloo during the joint session of parliament on Thursday, President Dr Arif Alvi delivered his 53-minute long address with undivided focus and confidence, without reading it out from paper.

In the history of Pakistan’s parliament, Dr Alvi got the distinction of being the first president who used a teleprompter for his speech.

Two clear glass screens installed in front of the President’s dais helped him deliver an uninterrupted and smooth read as the digital text ran before his eyes, without the hassle of turning over the pages of written speech as the opposition tried to hinder the proceedings with its noisy slogans.

Teleprompters are used for delivering speeches by the world leaders including the U.S. President, however the technology has been used for the first time by a Pakistani president.

Also, the official YouTube page of National Assembly of Pakistan live-streamed the president’s speech for the first time.