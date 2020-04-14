Parliament’s committee system restores

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser’s directives to restore the committee system of the parliament was implemented on Tuesday.

The National Assembly secretariat completed all arrangements to convene meetings of parliamentary committees through videolink.

According to a press release, on the directives of the Speaker, the meeting of Standing Committee of National Assembly on Commerce was summoned through videolink.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Naveed Qamar would chair the meeting of commerce committee whereas the members of the committee and officials of the Ministry of Commerce would attend the meeting through videolink.

The meeting will be convened in the Parliament on Wednesday.