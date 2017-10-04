Parliamentary parties agree to restore nomination paper to original form: Ayaz

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Leaders of parliamentary parties in the

National Assembly Wednesday agreed to amend the recently passed Election

Act 2017 to restore the nomination paper to its original form.

Talking to media persons after chairing a meeting of parliamentary

leaders, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said an amendment to

the effect would be tabled in the house on Thursday and all the

parties had decided to pass it unanimously.

He said: “It is a clerical error and there is no big deal to

correct any wrong. The nomination paper will be restored to its

original form.”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s parliamentary leader Shah Mehmood

Qureshi said the National Assembly’s rules of business would

be relaxed for tabling the amendment in the house.

“It is a very sensitive issue, which should be resolved as soon

as possible,” he added.

He said they had also recommended the government to review clause

203 as well.

Representing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the press conference,

Law Minister Zahid Hamid also confirmed that the oath would be restored to its original form.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam(Fazl) leader Akram Durrani said that the

government had assured his party that not a single change would be made in

the nomination paper.