Parliamentary leaders’ meeting on Mly courts to be held on Monday

ISLAMABAD, March 12 (APP): The meeting of all parliamentary leaders in the Senate and National Assembly would be held on Monday, to develop consensus of all political parties on the subject of Military Courts.

In a statement on Sunday, Minister for Finance Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said that the government, on March 10, tabled in National Assembly Bills for Constitutional and Army Act Amendments relating to the subject of military courts.

The Minister said the drafts of the said bills were agreed upon on February 28 in a meeting, chaired by Speaker National Assembly and attended by Parliamentary leaders of all the parties in Senate and National Assembly.

However, some amendments to the proposed bills have subsequently been suggested by Pakistan People’s Party and some other parties.

In order to discuss these proposals and to develop consensus of all political parties on the subject of Military Courts, the Speaker has convened, on the request of the government, a meeting of all the Parliamentary party leaders in Senate and National Assembly on Monday (March 13).

The Finance Minister said that under the current circumstances, the nation is looking for a united, coherent and resolute response by the political parties to effectively tackle the menace of terrorism.

He said that in the last few years, the political parties have developed a culture of ‘consensus through dialogue’ on issues of national importance.

All the political parties have demonstrated that they can rise above party politics for a national cause, he added.

Ishaq Dar hoped that in the meeting, political parties will, once again, demonstrate unity and resolve to effectively deal with the challenge of terrorism.