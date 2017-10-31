Parliamentary leaders in NA discuss delimitation issue after recent census: Ayaz

ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said on Tuesday that parliamentary leaders

of political parties in the National Assembly discussed the delimitation issue in

wake of preliminary results of 2017 census.

Talking to media after presiding over the meeting of the parliamentary leaders he said all

the parliamentary leaders were unanimous that seats should not be increased.

“All the political leaders in the meeting were agreed not to increase seats” he added.

However, he said, delimitation will be made according to population.

He said Minister for law and Justice, Zahid Hamid briefed the participants about delimitation and the new constituencies in wake of census.

He said the meeting was also attended by the officials

of the Ministry of

Finance, Ministry of Statistics, NADRA and relevant stakeholders.