Parliamentary diplomacy appropriate option for strengthening ties

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP):Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Thursday said that parliamentary diplomacy was the most appropriate and viable option for further strengthening the ties between the nations and resolving the issues.

Chairman Senate said that the cooperation between the Parliaments of Muslim countries was direly needed keeping in view the fact that entire Muslim world had been destabilized by the vested interests of the different international powers he expressed these views while talking to a parliamentary delegation of Bahrain led by Ali Bin Saleh Al Saleh, Chairman

of Shura Council, Kingdom of Bahrain here at Parliament House.

In this scenario, he said, it was important for the Muslim

parliaments to interact and find solution to these problems and emerging challenges.

“Region is facing turmoil and there is a dire need to put our heads together and overcome the challenges posing threats to stability and security” he added.

Leader of the House in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq, Deputy Chairman Senate Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri,

Chairman Pak-Bahrain Friendship Group in Senate of Pakistan Senator Hafiz Hamdullah, Senators Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Azam Swati, Talha Mehmood, Mushahid Hussain Syed and Sitiara Ayaz were also presented during the meeting.

The visiting chairman of Shura Council Ali Bin Saleh Al Saleh agreeing with the idea floated by the Chairman Senate of

Pakistan said that Muslim Ummah was passing through a very difficult time which called for unity among the Muslim countries and parliaments were good platform to this effect.

He said that there was a huge potential for improving the

economic ties and offered that Pakistan especially its private

sector should benefit from these opportunities as Bahrain could serve as a gate way for Pakistani products for trade with the Gulf countries.

He further apprized that Bahrain was a tax free country which would be beneficial for the investors from Pakistan.

He said “We are learning to improve the democracy and would benefit from the experiences of Pakistan in this area.”

The head of the visiting delegation invited the Chairman

Senate of Pakistan to visit Bahrain for further enhancing the

parliamentary relations between the two countries.

Mian Raza Rabbani said that Pakistan enjoyed cordial relations with Bahrain and other Gulf countries and there was a need to further boost these brotherly relations into extended economic ties to benefit from the huge trade potential among these nations.

Chairman Senate apprized the visiting delegation “Pakistan is facing terrorism but due to resilience of our people and various efforts through security operations and political

interventions, we have been able to overcome this menace to a great extent. We are looking forward for cooperation in this area as well as boosting economic ties between the two sides.”

He further said that Pakistan had always been striving to have friendly relations with neighbouring countries but since

inception of the Modi government, India was gripped in a war

hysteria.

It has not only violated the international agreements but also carrying out severe human rights violations by committing atrocities against the Kashmiri people who are struggling for their rights.

The delegation laid wreath on the monument of “Unsung Heroes of Democracy” and paid tribute to the sacrifices of the heroes of the democracy and their unwavering

commitment.

The delegation also visited the Gali-e-Dastoor, where a

detailed briefing was given on the parliamentary and

constitutional history of Pakistan.

The delegation also visit the refurbished library of the

Senate and appreciated the initiatives of the Senate Secretariat

under the leadership of Chairman Senate and expressed desire

to assist the Parliament of Bahrain in improving the library

services.